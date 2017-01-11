Missing Paducah teen found safe - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Missing Paducah teen found safe

Posted: Updated:
By Staff report
PADUCAH, KY -

Paducah police say a teen who was reported missing last week has been found safe. 

Zalika Hennrikus, who goes by Zoey, was reported missing on Sat., Jan. 7, and had last been seen the day before. 

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, police said the 13-year-old girl has been found safe and in good health. 

Powered by Frankly