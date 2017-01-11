Career centers could close in Mayfield, Murray

Kentucky Career Centers in Mayfield and Murray can help you find a job, get unemployment benefits and training, but both of them could close next month.

The Kentucky Office of Employment and Training said it's moving 95 employees to hubs and satellite locations, such as Paducah and Elizabethtown, because it is running short on federal dollars.

Mayfield has six OET employees. When they leave Feb. 16, there will be just one employee at the center. Four of Murray Center’s employees are OET.

If those centers close, you can still get unemployment services at the Paducah hub. There will be 11 others throughout the state.

Those two centers could stay open, though. While the OET employees mostly focus on unemployment benefits. In Mayfield, there is one additional employee with the West Kentucky Workforce Board that helps people with training.

The Workforce Board will look into combining with other federal programs to keep the door open. They also plan to reach out to the state for funding to allow OET employees to travel to the career centers in the future.

Mayfield Mayor Teresa Rochetti-Cantrell said people come from several river counties for unemployment benefits and employment. “They're always busy. If you ever go over there or go in there there's always people you know in the waiting room, trying to fill out papers,” she said. Rochetti-Cantrell said she is also concerned for the future of their employees who will have to relocate and the people who will have to travel further or resort to online forms. “I think their alternative is applying for unemployment online. If anybody’s every tried to do that, applying for unemployment online. It’s really difficult,” she added.

Patrick Caldwell is one of the many people who stop by the Mayfield Career Center. He needs a job. Tempsplus uses the Mayfield center to help people like Caldwell apply for jobs. And it’s a job he’s counting on. “I got five kids I take care of myself, so yeah the holidays are tearing me up," Caldwell said.

The center also includes one-on-one help with computer services.

On Feb. 16, the 95 employees will either relocate to a hub or another branch of state government.