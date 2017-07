Police confirm two people were shot Wednesday evening.

Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Adam Glueck tells Local 6 the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street at Benton Street just before 6 pm.

Both shooting victims were taken to a local hospital. One of them by ambulance, the other by private car.

Police are not releasing the conditions of those victims at this time.

Police are still on the scene.

When we learn more information we will update this story.