Diallo signs, enrolls at Kentucky to prepare for next year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Guard Hamidou Diallo has agreed to a financial aid agreement and enrolled at Kentucky with expectations of playing next season.



Considered a top-10 prospect for the 2017 class, the 6-foot-5, 188-pounder averaged 19.0 points and 6.0 rebounds last season for Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut. He graduated in May and is eligible to play immediately, but Kentucky coach John Calipari said Wednesday in a release that he will practice this semester to get a jump on next season.



Calipari added, "I'm so happy for him that it's played out this way where he can come in and focus on getting better."



Diallo, from Queens in New York, is Kentucky's fifth prospect signed for next season, joining Quade Green, Nick Richards, P.J. Washington and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

