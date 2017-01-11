'Anti-gravity' treadmill helping patients make speedy recoveries

A treadmill that simulates the weightlessness of anti-gravity is helping people relearn how to walk.

The AlterG anti-gravity treadmill was designed by Robert Whalen for NASA with his son, Sean. Originally designed with astronauts in mind, the AlterG now helps surgery patients and injured athletes walk by using simulated anti-gravity as movement therapy.

The treadmill is making walking without a cane a possibility for Kitty Martin from Eldorado, Illinois.

“You ready?” asked Abbie Beer, Martin’s physical therapist assistant at Rehab Unlimited in Harrisburg.

“Yes,” Martin said, stepping into the treadmill’s harness. It hasn’t even been a month since her knee replacement surgery, but already Martin is back up and walking again.

"The one thing I don't want to do is fall, and this kind of thing, I feel more secure when walking," she said. The AlterG treadmill will catch her weight if she does fall, but she said the adjustable gravity puts her at ease walking with Beer’s instruction.

"Now, you're going to feel like you're walking on the moon," Beer said.

"Am I going forward?" Martin said.

“Yep,” Beer said. “You’re going to go forward, and you’re going to feel really light.”

“OK!” Martin said.

By letting AlterG take up to 80 percent of Martin's body weight, Beer said the adjustable anti-gravity harness helps Martin make a quick recovery, getting used to walking without weight or pressure from Earth’s gravity on her joints.

"She has improved quicker than just another patient of ours," Beer said.

"It's so simple, but it's really cool!" Martin said.

This anti-gravity treadmill is new for southern Illinois. It can help injured athletes as well as patients who are recovering from surgery.

Beer said one of the first patients she had use AlterG hadn’t walked for 20 years. But on the treadmill, he could.

"He really wanted to get up and moving. So our team...We got him in this machine, and he walked for about a minute and a half. And the smile on his face said it all," Beer said. "For a patient like that, it was just wonderful. And I think everybody in that room that day was so ecstatic for him."

Martin has four weeks left before she’s done with rehab.

"Yeah, so right now I'm like whoa!" she said, wiping her brow. She’s been coming three times a week for the last two weeks, but she said already that’s a big difference in her gait and the security with which she walks.

"And I can tell the difference in my everyday walking now. It's really cool," Martin said.

While rehab isn’t typically a moonwalk, Martin said she hopes this can help patients like her take their first steps with confidence.

Rehab Unlimited in Harrisburg has been using the AlterG treadmill to treat patients since the fall, according to a spokesperson for Southern Illinois Healthcare.

