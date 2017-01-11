Agency says UofL probation due to governor's actions

Kentucky's Republican governor has signed an order to close a $152.2 million hole in the state's budget.More
Kentucky's Republican governor has signed an order to close a $152.2 million hole in the state's budget.More
Gov. Matt Bevin has named one of his supporters to an ethics board expected to hear complaints alleging he bought a home at a below-market rate from another political appointee.More
Gov. Matt Bevin has named one of his supporters to an ethics board expected to hear complaints alleging he bought a home at a below-market rate from another political appointee.More
A federal judge in Hawaii has further weakened his already diluted travel ban by vastly expanding the list of family relationships with U.S. citizens that visa applicants can use to get into the U.S.More
A federal judge in Hawaii has further weakened his already diluted travel ban by vastly expanding the list of family relationships with U.S. citizens that visa applicants can use to get into the U.S.More
Vice President Mike Pence promoted a revamped Senate health care bill Wednesday, choosing the home turf of Kentucky's high-profile senators to "turn up the heat" on the struggling Republican effort...More
Vice President Mike Pence promoted a revamped Senate health care bill Wednesday, choosing the home turf of Kentucky's high-profile senators to "turn up the heat" on the struggling Republican effort...More
A credit ratings agency has removed Illinois from a credit watch since legislators approved a budget and ended a more than two-year impasse.More
A credit ratings agency has removed Illinois from a credit watch since legislators approved a budget and ended a more than two-year impasse.More
Ellie Futrell and her parents are on a special trip to the store. They're not shopping for themselves. They're shopping to help Stuff the Bus for local school children.More
Ellie Futrell and her parents are on a special trip to the store. They're not shopping for themselves. They're shopping to help Stuff the Bus for local school children.More
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed former Kentucky State University President Raymond Burse to the University of Louisville board of trustees.More
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed former Kentucky State University President Raymond Burse to the University of Louisville board of trustees.More
Southern Illinois University trustees have appointed a University of Alberta nanotechnology scientist as chancellor of the Carbondale campus.More
Southern Illinois University trustees have appointed a University of Alberta nanotechnology scientist as chancellor of the Carbondale campus.More
If you want to go to college in the fall, but you’re worried about the cost, there might be a solution. Kentucky's Work Ready Scholarship will pay for your first 32 hours at a community college...More
If you want to go to college in the fall, but you’re worried about the cost, there might be a solution. Kentucky's Work Ready Scholarship will pay for your first 32 hours at a community college...More
After years of cuts and reductions during Illinois’ years’ long budget impasse, Southern Illinois University President Randy Dunn said the university system is still strong.More
After years of cuts and reductions during Illinois’ years’ long budget impasse, Southern Illinois University President Randy Dunn said the university system is still strong.More