State police say missing Daviess County man found

Paducah police are looking for a teenager who went missing Sunday evening.More
Paducah police are looking for a teenager who went missing Sunday evening.More
Deputies from Graves County are looking for a 35-year-old grandmother and her 9-month old grandson.More
Deputies from Graves County are looking for a 35-year-old grandmother and her 9-month old grandson.More
UPDATE: A Calloway County man who has been missing since Tuesday has been found, according to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office.More
UPDATE: A Calloway County man who has been missing since Tuesday has been found, according to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office.More
A family hopes for a miracle as the search continues for two missing swimmers on the Mississippi River in Jackson County, Illinois.More
A family hopes for a miracle as the search continues for two missing swimmers on the Mississippi River in Jackson County, Illinois.More
A group of family and friends in Pulaski County, Illinois, is spending the July 4 holiday on the Ohio River. But, instead of celebrating, they’re searching for their missing loved one.More
A group of family and friends in Pulaski County, Illinois, is spending the July 4 holiday on the Ohio River. But, instead of celebrating, they’re searching for their missing loved one.More