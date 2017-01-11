State police say missing Daviess County man found - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

State police say missing Daviess County man found

Posted: Updated:
By Staff report
Daviess County, KY -

State police say am 80-year-old Daviess County man has been found safe Wednesday night after a Golden Alert was issued for him earlier in the day. 

KSP said the Golden Alert was sent after Keith Melhiser left home at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Daviess County, and hadn't returned home hours later. Troopers said Melhiser has dementia. 

At 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, KSP sent an update saying Melhiser has been found and is safe. 

Powered by Frankly