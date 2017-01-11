Popular area restaurant reopens as special events venue

A popular restaurant in the Local 6 area is reinventing itself as a special events venue.

Legends Restaurant at Walker's Bluff near Carterville, Illinois reopened Wednesday as a special events venue. It will now host more corporate events, weddings and other private gatherings.

It's previous hours of operation are discontinued, but you can dine there by reservation on special holidays, such as Valentine's Day and Mother's Day.

For more on this and other changes at Walker's Bluff, you can read the news release from the business, which we have included below this story: