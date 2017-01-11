Debate continues over multi-million dollar library expansion

Mandy Brogan says her kids would check out hundreds of books if they could. Her family just moved to Kentucky from Colorado, where she says the library was huge. Now, they're at the Calloway County Public Library, and Brogan says it's been a difficult adjustment.

"Right now, they can only put so many kids in here and they can only put so many adults in here," says Brogan. "So, it's hard."

Fewer than 39,000 people live in Calloway County. Nearly 36,000 of them are signed up to use the public library.

Library Board President Ryan Alessi says they're considering plans that would double the size of the building.

"Libraries in the 21st century need to be much more than books," says Alessi. "Libraries are access points for computers, for the internet, for young adults and teens to come in an learn new skills."

It could cost anywhere between $5.3 and $6.4 million to expand the current library. Alessi says the board has been saving money towards an expansion for years. Now, he says, they have about $2.5 million in the account.

At Wednesday's board meeting, Library Board Member Ricky Lamkin suggested they go another direction. He wants to update the library with the money they have now in addition to the money they'll be getting from future tax dollars and other sources.

"I think we've overshot what this community actually needs and I've said that, and I'll continue to say that," says Lamkin.

Lamkin says he wont vote for anything that requires them to borrow money and put taxpayers in debt.

Brogan says she's all for the expansion, even if they have to use some of her tax dollars to do it.

"I would rather spend my money on this than a casino or something that my children aren't going to get anything out of," says Brogan. "This way, their minds will be continually given the opportunity to grow."

Alessi says they're not moving forward with the project just yet. Right now, he says they're doing they're homework and talking about the possibility. He says they're also looking into fundraising options.

Library boards have some control over how much you pay in property taxes in Kentucky. A portion of that money then goes back to your local library. Over the last year, the Calloway County Public Library Board lowered taxes. Alessi says if they move forward with the project, it should not affect what you pay in taxes.