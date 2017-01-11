Illinois State 5-0 in MVC; beats Southern Illinois 60-53

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - DJ Clayton scored 13 points and Deontae Hawkins had 11 as Illinois State beat Southern Illinois 60-53 on Wednesday night to remain undefeated in the Missouri Valley Conference.



Paris Lee added 10 points for Illinois State (13-4, 5-0), which has won six straight and is tied with Wichita State (15-3, 5-0) atop the conference.



The Redbirds opened the second half on a 22-11 run for a 50-44 lead with about eight minutes to play. The game was then scoreless until Phil Fayne's dunk stretched the lead to 52-44 with 5:34 left.



Mike Rodriguez made a layup and Sean O'Brien added a jump shot to pull the Salukis to 52-48 with four minutes left, but they didn't get closer.



O'Brien had 15 points and Armon Fletcher 12 for Southern Illinois (10-8, 3-2), which had its three-game win streak snapped.

