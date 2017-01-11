DNI chief denies leaks by intelligence community

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says he has spoken with Donald Trump about the unsubstantiated report claiming Russia had compromising personal and financial information about the president-elect.



Clapper says in a statement released Wednesday night that he told Trump the intelligence community "has not made any judgment that the information in this document is reliable."



The dossier contains unproven information about close coordination between Trump's inner circle and Russians about hacking into Democratic accounts as well as unproven claims about unusual sexual activities by Trump, among other suggestions attributed to anonymous sources. The Associated Press has not authenticated any of the claims.



Clapper also says he told Trump he does not believe any leaks from Friday's meeting between intelligence officials and Trump came from the intelligence community.