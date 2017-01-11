Bevin inquiry alleges Democrats coerced worker contributions

Kentucky's Republican governor has signed an order to close a $152.2 million hole in the state's budget.More
Gov. Matt Bevin has named one of his supporters to an ethics board expected to hear complaints alleging he bought a home at a below-market rate from another political appointee.More
Vice President Mike Pence promoted a revamped Senate health care bill Wednesday, choosing the home turf of Kentucky's high-profile senators to "turn up the heat" on the struggling Republican effort...More
A credit ratings agency has removed Illinois from a credit watch since legislators approved a budget and ended a more than two-year impasse.More
Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Kentucky to talk with small business owners about health care.More
