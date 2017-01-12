Doctor who certified patients for IL medical marijuana program closing clinics

A doctor who certified dozens of patients for Illinois' medical marijuana program will close his Pied Pfeifer Care Clinics in Marion and Orland Park.



Doctor Bodo Schneider says regular office visits will end on February 17.



Clinics will be held twice a year for medical marijuana patients needing to maintain a doctor-patient relationship.



Dr. Schneider says all charts will be stored and maintained for five years and are available to their patients by emailing piedpfeiferccc.orland@gmail.com.