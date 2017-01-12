Bills require presidential candidates to release tax returns

Lawmakers in Hawaii and several other states want to prevent presidential candidates from appearing on their states' ballots unless the candidates release their tax returns.



They're responding to President-elect Donald Trump's decision to not release his tax returns during the presidential campaign, breaking decades of precedent.



State Pre. Chris Lee says the Hawaii bill would require candidates to release five years of federal and state tax returns to qualify for the ballot.



Similar proposals are circulating in California, Massachusetts and New Mexico.



Lee says, "It's a reasonable step since every modern president has released their tax returns and put their assets into a blind trust to make sure the only interest they have is the interest of our country and its people."

