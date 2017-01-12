Marion, IL police looking for Walmart theft suspect

A local attorney accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in settlement money from his clients now faces federal charges. Grant King is accused of defrauding multiple clients of insurance settlements adding up to at least $550,000, U.S. Attorney John Kuhn announced.More
City Hall was nominated under Criterion C which focuses on the design, architecture, and construction of the building.More
Carbondale, Illinois, police are looking for a man regarding a shooting incident that happened in June.More
Former treasurer Vallery West has been ordered to pay back $20,778 to the Marshall County Rescue Squad.More
The man accused in a former judge executive's death will stay in jail with no bond because he drove on a suspended license. Willie Holsapple appeared in court Friday after troopers pulled him over on a suspended license earlier this month.More
