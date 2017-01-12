Marion, IL police looking for Walmart theft suspect

Marion, Illinois police are trying to identify a man wanted for allegedly stealing from Walmart.



Police say on December 30 around 10:40 p.m. a man stole a 14kt gold 1 cttw diamond ring from the Walmart Jewelry Department after asking to look at it. The ring is worth over $1,000.



He left the store in a white car.



Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Marion Police Department at (618) 993-2124.