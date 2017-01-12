Six things to know - 1/12/17

Here are six things to know for today.



The Tennessee Valley Authority wants to hear your thoughts on proposed updates to the plans it uses to manage public land surrounding eight of its reservoirs. Tonight's meeting is at the Paris Landing State Park. The meeting is happening from 5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.



You can get free health screenings today. A health fair is being held at the Graves County Health Department gymnasium in Mayfield. That is at 416 Central Avenue. The fair is from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.



A Republican state lawmaker wants all Tennessee license plates to include the phrase "In God We Trust." It would require the state Revenue Department to redesign the plates to include the phrase starting July 1st. The bill is expected to be introduced in the state house in the coming weeks.



The U.S. Senate passed a proposal to break apart the Affordable Care Act overnight. It is the first of many steps to repeal the health care law. The House is expected to vote on the proposal tomorrow. Repealing the Affordable Care Act is expected to take weeks, if not months.



Retired neurosurgeon and former GOP presidential candidate Ben Carson will be questioned today at his confirmation hearings to be housing secretary in the Trump administration. He says he wants to heal the nation's divisiveness and that HUD was a vehicle to help in the healing.



Another group of Fort Campbell soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division is expected to return to the post. The soldiers are from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team and have been deployed to Iraq and other areas in Southwest Asia for nine months. A group of nearly 200 soldiers arrived last week at the post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border and another group is expected Thursday evening.