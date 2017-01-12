Two arrested for allegedly "staging" gas station robbery

Two people have been arrested in connection to a Carbondale gas station robbery.



Carbondale police say on November 28, the Circle K Gas Station at 511 East Walnut was robbed at gunpoint.



Officers say the suspect entered the business with a handgun and demanded money. He then took money and ran from the store.



During the investigation, officers learned that the on duty employee conspired with another person to "stage" the robbery.



On Tuesday, officers arrested 19-year-old Jonquel Gaston and 22-year-old John Stroger, both of Carbondale, in connection to the robbery.



Gaston was charged with theft and Stroger was charged with theft and felony disorderly conduct.



Both were taken to the Jackson County Jail.