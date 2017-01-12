Flu level raised to widespread in Kentucky

The flu level has been raised in Kentucky.



The Kentucky Department of Public Health says the influenza level in the state is now at "widespread."



Widespread is the highest level of flu activity, which means flu-like activity or flu outbreaks are in at least half of the regions in the state.



The Department of Public Health commissioner says now is a good time to protect you and your family by getting a flu shot if you haven't gotten one yet.



You can also help prevent the spread of the flu by washing your hands frequently, covering your mouth when you sneeze or cough, and staying home when you are sick.



In Illinois, Tennessee, and Missouri the flu was last reported at the local activity level.