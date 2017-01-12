Man wanted on several warrants in Graves County arrested after chase

A man wanted in Graves County on several warrants was arrested Wednesday evening.



The Graves County Sheriff's Office says around 9:20 p.m., a deputy saw 48-year-old Patrick Clapp of Water Valley driving north on US 45 south.



A chase began after Clapp realized there were law enforcement in the area.



During the chase, Clapp left the road and hit the foundation of the Pleasant Valley Mission Church.



He then got out of his SUV and ran into a wooded area behind the church.



Deputies found Clapp hiding in a thicket and arrested him.



He was charged with:

- Fleeing and evading police 1st degree in a vehicle

- Criminal mischief 1st degree

- Operating on a suspended operator's license

- Fleeing and evading police 1st degree on foot

- Failure to wear seatbelt

- Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense

- Prescription controlled substance not in proper container

- DUI 4th offense

- Two counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree - police office



Clapp was also served with seven warrants for his arrest from Graves County. He was taken to the Graves County Jail.