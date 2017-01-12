IL governor holding video contest for students

Illinois students have a chance to meet with Governor Bruce Rauner.



Governor Rauner is planning on doing a Learning Tour of the state and visit several schools.



Rauner says he is wanting to learn about the unique ways students are learning inside and outside the classroom.



In order to determine which school will be visited first, Rauner is hosting a #GovClassroomVisit video contest.



Students from kindergarten though 12th grade are encouraged to submit a video showing what they are learning and how.



Videos should be no longer than five minutes and must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on February 10 to govclassroomvisit@illinois.gov.



Three finalists will be selected and posted to the governor's Facebook page.



People will then be able to cast their vote to determine which school the governor will visit first.