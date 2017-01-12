IL governor holding video contest for students

Funding for K-12 education was left out of the Illinois budget because of a renewed push to change the school funding formula. Some schools may not stay open long without the passage of the bill to change that formula.More
After years of cuts and reductions during Illinois’ years’ long budget impasse, Southern Illinois University President Randy Dunn said the university system is still strong.More
A credit ratings agency has removed Illinois from a credit watch since legislators approved a budget and ended a more than two-year impasse.More
The individual income tax rate is now 4.95 percent, up from 3.75 percent.More
The Williamson County Early Childhood Cooperative was hoping to hear some good news Tuesday from the Illinois comptroller about its pre-K program.More
The school announced Monday that it had appointed Dr. David Heflin of Symsonia to the position.More
(NBCNC) It may not be August or September, but some retailers want you to start thinking about what your kids will need when they heading back to school.More
Ellie Futrell and her parents are on a special trip to the store. They're not shopping for themselves. They're shopping to help Stuff the Bus for local school children.More
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed former Kentucky State University President Raymond Burse to the University of Louisville board of trustees.More
Southern Illinois University trustees have appointed a University of Alberta nanotechnology scientist as chancellor of the Carbondale campus.More
