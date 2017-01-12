Funeral arrangements made for former Mayfield police chief

Funeral arrangements have been made for the former Mayfield police chief who passed away earlier this week.



Retired Police Chief Bryan Morrison died Wednesday.



Morrison had to step down from the position in 2016 due to illness. He was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in October 2015.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 14 at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield starting at 2:00 p.m.



A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m on Friday, January 13 at the funeral home.