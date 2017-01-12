Trump to appoint another Goldman Sachs executive

President-elect Donald Trump says he plans to appoint Goldman Sachs partner Dina Powell to a senior role in his administration.



Trump announced Thursday that Powell will serve as assistant to the president and senior counselor for economic initiatives. She will work on entrepreneurship, small business development and the empowerment of women, he said.



Powell is currently global head of impact investing at Goldman Sachs and president of the Goldman Sachs Foundation. She recently has acted as an informal adviser to Ivanka Trump, who is focused on issues affecting women and families.



Powell is one of several former Goldman Sachs executives entering the Trump administration, including Steven Mnuchin, Trump's nominee for Treasury secretary, who worked there for 17 years.