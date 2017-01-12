Bankruptcy filing halts construction of bluegrass center in Owensboro

Construction of a bluegrass center in Owensboro has been shut down after the company building the site filed for bankruptcy.



The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports that Peyronnin Construction filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Monday. The Evansville company was working on the International Bluegrass Music Center in downtown.



Because of the filing, city attorney and assistant city manager Ed Ray says the project was shut down Tuesday.



City officials are unsure when construction on the $15.3 million project will resume, or who will be in charge when it does. The project is about 15 percent complete.



Ray says the bankruptcy came without warning and there was no indication of pending problems.



Peyronnin officials didn't return a request for comment from the Messenger-Inquirer.

