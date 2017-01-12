COPY-Coats for Kids - School Challenge

Coats for Kids - School or Church Challenge

The dates for this year's “Coats for Kids” promotion are September 19 through October 21, and is again sponsored by River Valley Ag Credit and WPSD Local 6.

We are asking elementary school children, and new this year, local churches to help by participating in our “school challenge or church challenge.”

Elementary schools who wish to participate are asked to have their students and churches to ask their members to bring in new or gently used, cleaned coats to their school or church. The coats will be collected and counted by a representative of the local agency that will be distributing the coats after the promotion.



River Valley Ag Credit will be providing a Fall Harvest Pizza Party for the “classroom” with the highest percentage of coats-to-students donated.

New this year, River Valley Ag Credit will be issuing a $200 check to the church with the most coats collected earmarked for their children’s programming.



Our goal is to have no child without a decent and warm coat for this winter season. Children can outgrow their winter attire quickly so it's important that we continue this endeavor each year.



If you’re a school or church and would like to take on this challenge, please contact me by email at bcrosno@wpsdlocal6.com or by phone at (270) 415-1910 by October 2nd to be included. We hope you'll join us in this worthwhile project and keep our kids warm this winter.

Participating Schools & Churches:

Farmington Baptist Church

Benton Elementary School

Graves County Central Elementary School

Symsonia Elementary School

Fulton County Elementary / Middle

New Harmony Baptist Church







Participating River Valley AgCredit drop-off locations and where the coats will be distributed to: