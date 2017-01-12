COPY-Coats for Kids - School Challenge - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Coats for Kids - School Challenge

Coats for Kids - School or Church Challenge

The dates for this year's “Coats for Kids” promotion are September 19 through October 21, and is again sponsored by River Valley Ag Credit and WPSD Local 6.

We are asking elementary school children, and new this year, local churches to help by participating in our “school challenge or  church challenge.”

Elementary schools who wish to participate are asked to have their students and churches to ask their members to bring in new or gently used, cleaned coats to their school or church. The coats will be collected and counted by a representative of the local agency that will be distributing the coats after the promotion.

River Valley Ag Credit will be providing a Fall Harvest Pizza Party for the “classroom” with the highest percentage of coats-to-students donated.

New this year, River Valley Ag Credit will be issuing a $200 check to the church with the most coats collected earmarked for their children’s programming.

Our goal is to have no child without a decent and warm coat for this winter season.  Children can outgrow their winter attire quickly so it's important that we continue this endeavor each year.

If you’re a school or church and would like to take on this challenge, please contact me by email at bcrosno@wpsdlocal6.com or by phone at (270) 415-1910 by October 2nd to be included. We hope you'll join us in this worthwhile project and keep our kids warm this winter.

Participating Schools & Churches:

Farmington Baptist Church

Benton Elementary School

Graves County Central Elementary School 

Symsonia Elementary School  

Fulton County Elementary / Middle 

New Harmony Baptist Church  


Participating River Valley AgCredit drop-off locations and where the coats will be distributed to:

Lone Oak Branch Office 3530 Lone Oak Branch Paducah 42001 Family Services Society
Kevil Branch Office 547 West KY Dr LaCenter 42056 West KY Allied
Murray Branch Office 1401 North 12th Murray 42071 Calloway Co. FSC
Bardwell Branch Office Highway 51 Bardwell 42023 West KY Allied
Hickman Branch Office 1514 Union City Highway Hickman 42050 West KY Allied
Mayfield Branch Office 545 Dick Castleman Byp Mayfield 42066 Graves Co. Schools
Clinton Branch Office 308 South Washington St. Clinton 42031 West KY Allied
Draffenville Branch Office 2730 U.S. Highway 641N Benton 42052 Needline

