Police: 2 shot in Cape Girardeau in serious but stable condition

By Staff report
Cape Girardeau, MO -

Police have provided Local 6 with an update on the condition of two people who were shot in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street at Benton Street, and both people who were shot were taken to a local hospital. 

On Thursday, Cape Girardeau Sgt. Adam Gluek told Local 6 that both victims are still in the hospital. He said they are in serious, but stable condition. 

Gluek says the suspect in the shooting has not yet been arrested. 

