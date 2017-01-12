Bill proposed to change who appoints members of library district boards

Calloway County Judge Executive Larry Elkins says special taxing districts are taking advantage of you, the taxpayer.

We told you about the Calloway County library's proposal to expand the library on Wednesday. The library board is a special tax district, meaning they can raise your taxes.

Elkins is critical of how library board members are chosen. That’s because when there's a library board vacancy, the board interviews a replacement and sends a letter to county leaders to approve or deny.

The judge executive says he believes that is a problem, because a district or board should not be able to tax you without oversight. Elkins attended the library board meeting Wednesday. He told me he was glad the board was willing to support proposed state legislation to change the way library board members are nominated and appointed.

The legislation he was talking about is Senate Bill 48. It would allow county judge executives and fiscal courts to appoint members and fill vacancies on library boards. One of the sponsors of the bill, Sen. Stan Humphries, told me Thursday that he believes the power to tax should go to someone who oversees the entire county budget.

“Transparency, openness, clarity. We talk about having people accountable, and I think the folks, in whatever county it is across the state, I think folks elect people to make decisions for them," Humphries says.

Wednesday we spoke to Calloway County Library Board President Ryan Alessi. He told us the library board appointment process is imperfect, but he does not believe the judge executive should have the power to appoint.

“The question he seems to be raising is who should have the authority to appoint the board. He wants the ability as judge executive to appoint whoever he wants, so he could put his cronies in, potentially," Alessi says.

Alessi says he'd rather see library board members elected.

Senate Bill 48 was referred to a Senate subcommittee on Jan. 7. Legislators will not be back in session until February.