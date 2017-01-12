Armed robbery under investigation in Marshall County

Marshall County sheriff's deputies are investigating a robbery that happened Thursday afternoon at the Dollar General Store along U.S. 68 in Sharpe.

The robbery was reported to the sheriff's department at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies say a man went into the store, approached the cashier, and pointed a black, semi-automatic pistol at the cashier before demanding all the money in the cash register.

The man also demanded that a customer standing in lane at the checkout give him all her money, deputies say. He left the store in a green, extended cab Ford pickup truck with chrome running boards. Deputies say the truck turned left on U.S. 68 West towards McCracken County.

Marshall County deputies say the McCracken County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.

If you have information about the incident, you can call Marshall County Crime Stoppers at 527-COPS