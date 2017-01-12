Flu now 'widespread' throughout Kentucky

Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his "Obamacare" replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill.More
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his "Obamacare" replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill.More
Republican Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah say they will oppose the Republican health care bill, dealing a blow to GOP leaders' hopes of repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's legislation.More
Republican Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah say they will oppose the Republican health care bill, dealing a blow to GOP leaders' hopes of repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's legislation.More
A health department in the Local 6 region says testing has found the West Nile virus in local mosquitoes.More
A health department in the Local 6 region says testing has found the West Nile virus in local mosquitoes.More
Dozens of people waited more than three hours to tell Kentucky officials how much they oppose proposed changes to the state's Medicaid program.More
Dozens of people waited more than three hours to tell Kentucky officials how much they oppose proposed changes to the state's Medicaid program.More