Flu now 'widespread' throughout Kentucky

If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, two medical professionals in our area say don’t wait any longer.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health says the flu is now widespread in the state. That means each of the state’s regions has reports of the flu or flu-like symptoms.

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be updated Friday morning, but the map as of Thursday lists the flu as a "regional problem" in Kentucky. It’s listed as a "local problem" in Tennessee, Illinois, and Missouri.

A pharmacist and a nurse practitioner I spoke with each say they began seeing small cases of the virus at the start of the new year.

It’s not a huge medical issue at Lourdes Urgent Care Clinic in Paducah. Thursday, the clinic diagnosed one patient with the flu. Nurse practitioner Andrea Bazzell thinks the fact that it hasn't been a huge issue yet is partly because of vaccination. “I would say it's progressing at a slower rate. This time this year compared to this time last year, we haven't seen as many cases in this office,” she says.

Pharmacist Marshall Davis says thinks this year’s flu vaccine is working. He says he believes that's why less than 5 percent of his patients have needed flu medication.

A CDC survey says two out of five Americans are vaccinated. “The people I've had with the flu haven't had the flu shot,” Bazzell said.

There is not a shortage of vaccines, either. While it takes a full two weeks for the vaccine to affect the immune system, both Davis and Bazzell recommend getting a shot now.

Basic steps like hand washing and covering your cough will help prevent the spreading the virus as well.