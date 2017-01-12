Police searching for 2 wanted men in Paducah

Police say they want your help finding two men who are wanted in Paducah.

Warrants have been issued for 43-year-old Marlon Brown and 38-year-old Ronnie Ford, according to police. Ford is charged with absconding probation and assault. Brown is charged with contempt of court, bail-jumping and wanton endangerment.

Police warn that Brown should be considered armed and dangerous, and you should not approach him.

If you have information about where either man is, you can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. To leave a tip online, click here.