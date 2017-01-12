Baptist Health Foundation launches campaign to support hospital's services

Efforts to improve your community's health come with a price tag. That's why the Baptist Health Foundation is asking for your help raising money for different projects at Baptist Health Paducah.

On Thursday the Baptist Health Foundation announced the public phase of a comprehensive capital campaign. The foundation announced that it raised more than $7.4 million during the campaign's silent phase. That phase is made up of donations from groups that work closely with the hospital. That puts the hospital more than halfway to its $10 million goal.

The public phase is asking the community for donations for the hospital's new $18 million cancer care center, the NICU, cardiac care and outreach.

Baptist Health Paducah President William Brown says between Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, the hospital is not getting the reimbursements it use to for it's services. He says new technology is also getting more expensive.

"Needs are constantly growing and in order for us to best serve our communities we need a little additional help over and above the reimbursement for the cost of services we provide. So, this campaign is critically important for us to continue to deliver the services that our community needs," Brown said.

This is the first comprehensive capital campaign the hospital has held in the hospital's 64-year history.

If you want to make a donation to the Celebrating Miracles, Transforming Lives capital campaign, contact the foundation at 270-575-2871 or click here.