Man reported missing in Marion, Illinois, returns home

By Staff report
MARION, IL -

Police say a man who had been reported missing in Marion, Illinois, has returned home Thursday night. 

According to police, 32-year-old Mark Doan had last been seen in Marion at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday before he was reported missing. His family was concerned, police said, because he suffers from seizures. 

"With tonight's upcoming colder temperatures, Mark's Family is very concerned about his well-being," the police department said in a news release sent around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 

About an hour later, police sent out an update saying Doan had contacted the Marion Police Department to let them know he is OK, and he returned home. 

