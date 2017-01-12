Man reported missing in Marion, Illinois, returns home

A woman and her grandson are recovering after an early morning rescue.More
UPDATE: Paducah police say a teen who was reported missing over the weekend has been found safe on Monday.
The West Marshall Fire Department freed 35-year-old Kayla Belcher of Mayfield and her 9-month-old grandson John Luke Sheridan from a ravine near the Graves/Marshall County Line on KY 402.
UPDATE: A Calloway County man who has been missing since Tuesday has been found, according to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office.
A family hopes for a miracle as the search continues for two missing swimmers on the Mississippi River in Jackson County, Illinois.
