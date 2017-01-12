Man reported missing in Marion, Illinois, returns home

Police say a man who had been reported missing in Marion, Illinois, has returned home Thursday night.

According to police, 32-year-old Mark Doan had last been seen in Marion at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday before he was reported missing. His family was concerned, police said, because he suffers from seizures.

"With tonight's upcoming colder temperatures, Mark's Family is very concerned about his well-being," the police department said in a news release sent around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

About an hour later, police sent out an update saying Doan had contacted the Marion Police Department to let them know he is OK, and he returned home.