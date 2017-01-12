NY financier set to join Trump White House

A prominent New York financier is set to be named a top White House adviser to President-elect Donald Trump.



Anthony Scaramucci will be tasked with outreach to the U.S. business and political community.



That's according to two sources with knowledge of the appointment not authorized to discuss that matter publicly.



Scaramucci was a top fundraiser during the campaign. He joins a growing contingent of former Goldman Sachs employees now set to join the new administration. Others include Trump senior adviser Steve Bannon and Treasury pick Steven Mnuchin.



Scaramucci's title is still being determined. He will likely head what was considered the Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs under President George W. Bush and is now run by Valerie Jarrett, a top aide to President Barack Obama.