Potentially hazardous driving conditions expected in parts of southern Illinois

The Illinois Department of Transportation is predicting a potentially hazardous Friday morning commute.

Hours before the sun even rises, IDOT Operations Engineer Keith Miley says crews will be out preparing the pavement for freezing rain.

"The ice is something that we can't plow," says Miley.

Miley says they're expecting ice. The further north you go, he says, the worse the conditions will be.

"It's definitely a traffic hazard," says Miley. "It's a big concern. Even a glaze of ice is hazardous. So, these kind of secretions of ice can certainly cause problems for traffic."

Melinda Newman says when the roads get bad, people get reckless.

"In southern Illinois, it's kind if like when the weather comes, snow or ice, people kind of go crash happy," says Newman.

Newman says she keeps four key items in her car during the winter: a blanket, pillow, candle and a lighter.

"So, if you were to get stranded or your car was to break down in that type of weather, you could crack your window a little bit, light the candle, you've got the blanket, the pillow, you could stay warm and not freeze to death," says Newman.

Even if the ice melts during the day, Miley says there's still a potential for refreezing overnight.

"This is an event where everybody should have some kind of concern, regardless of the type of vehicle that you're driving," says Miley. "If you can avoid travel at all, this is probably a good day where, you know, you should postpone your trip."

If you haven't already, Miley says now is the time to get a travel emergency supply kit together. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency suggests packing blankets, water, snacks, a flashlight with extra batteries, kitty litter, booster cables, a windshield scraper, a first aid kit, warm clothes and a shovel.