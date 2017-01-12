Livingston Central meets to discuss football future

Thursday Livingston Central High School parents and administrators gathered to discuss the possibility of adding a football program.

During the meeting it was obvious the two biggest hurdles for their football dreams were rallying community support and raising the necessary $2.2 million dollars.

“I really wished we would have seen more of the community show up,” supporter Caleb Skinner said. “Because it's going to take all of us to make sure that this happens.”

“As they say if you build it, they will come, but we don't know that for sure,” Livingston County Schools superintendent Victor Zimmerman said. “That's a big commitment to try to get that financial commitment in there with education funding the way it is.”

"I don't think the money would be an issue,” interim athletic director Bobby Love said. “I feel like we'll have some businesses in this community that would step up and help us out."

For Livingston Central, they’re a couple of months away from a final decision being made, but it will not be as simple as yes or no.

One of the three options is to have a little league program where football is available for kindergarten through sixth grade. It’s the least expensive option, but will eventually have to expand or the program will fizzle out before the seventh grade.

The second option is a fully developed program, kindergarten through twelfth grade, with the hope of having varsity football in the fall of 2019.

The last option will be a combination of grades to at least generate some football.

“Realistically I believe that starting off just full-blown, just go all in is probably the best route to do it if we do move forward,” Zimmerman said.

The school board will continue to discuss in their next meeting in February.

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Sports on Twitter by clicking here.