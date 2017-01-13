Tennessee state football championships to stay in Cookeville

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (AP) - Cookeville will remain the site of the Tennessee high school state football championships for at least the next four years.



The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association voted Thursday to keep the BlueCross Bowl state championship games at Tennessee Tech's campus through the 2020 season. Clarksville also had bid to host the games.



The TSSAA also approved contract extensions keeping the Division I boys and girls basketball state championships and the Spring Fling state championships in Murfreesboro through 2021. The TSSAA approved a contract extension keeping the girls soccer state championships in Murfreesboro through 2018.



WillowBrook Golf Course in Manchester will host the state golf tournament through 2020.

