Murray State pulls away from Eastern Illinois for an 83-72 win

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) - Terrell Miller Jr. scored 18 points and had a career-high 14 rebounds, and Jonathan Stark and Bryce Jones each scored 17 as Murray State defeated Eastern Illinois 83-72 on Thursday night.



Murray State (9-9, 3-1 Ohio Valley), winners of four of their last five, took the lead for good 66-65 on Jones's jumper with 6:57 to go.



The Panthers opened with an 11-2 lead, and Gee McGhee's jumper at the 7:03 mark put Eastern Illinois up 33-24. Murray State went on a 13-2 run to take a 37-35 lead. Stark's 3 tied it, and he followed with a layup and a jumper.



Murray State converted 26 of 32 free throws (81.3 percent) to just 6 for 11 (54.5) for the Panthers. The Racers also outrebounded Eastern Illinois 46-33.



Ray Crossland led Eastern Illinois (9-8, 1-3) with 18 points and eight rebounds, Muusa Dama had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Montell Goodwin finished with 14 points.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)