You can help Emily find her forever home.



She is a 10 year old Doberman mix.



Emily weighs about 25 pounds and is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.



Emily's owner and sister recently passed away.



She enjoys being around other calm dogs and people and loves car rides.



If you want to adopt her, the adoption fee is $90.



You can call the Marshall County Humane Society at (270) 354-8738.