Six things to know - 1/13/17

Here are six things to know today.



Severe weather is happening across the country. A state of emergency is in place in Missouri. An ice storm is expected to hit Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois. The west coast is also experiencing severe weather. California has been hit with heavy snow and rain causing flooding.



Visitation for former Mayfield, Kentucky Police Chief Bryan Morrison will happen tonight from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. The service is happening at the Bryan Funeral Home in Mayfield. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday at 2:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at highland Park Cemetery.



Events to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. will start today. The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP is hosting a blood drive at Rosary Chapel. You can stop by from 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. There will also be a service for King at Lourdes this afternoon at 3:00 p.m. in the Marshall Nemer Pavilion.



The man accused of shooting and killing his wife is expected in court this morning. Allan Stephens faces murder and aggravated battery charges. Investigators say Stephens killed his wife Debbie in Massac County last month.



Congress is on the cusp of completing the first - and by far the easiest - step toward gutting President Barack Obama's divisive health care law. Today's vote in the House would adopt a House-Senate measure to make it easier for a subsequent "Obamacare" repeal bill to advance through the Senate without the threat of a Democratic filibuster.



The Cuban government is praising President Barack Obama's decision ending automatic legal residency for any Cuban who touches U.S. soil. The repeal of the so-called "wet-foot, dry-foot" policy went into effect immediately on Thursday.