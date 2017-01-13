Local Martin Luther King Jr. Day events

Below is a list of events happening in the Local 6 area for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. If you have an event you would like to add to this list, e-mail us at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.



Paducah, KY - The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March to the Monument and luncheon will be held on Monday, January 16. The event is being organized by the Paducah/McCracken County Chapter of the NAACP. A march for the laying of the wreath at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. monument will start at approximately 10:00 a.m. at the Robert Cherry Civic Center. Participants will walk east in the median of Park Avenue to the monument located on Martin Luther King Drive just east of North 21st Street. There will be a police escort and a vehicle to carry those who would rather ride. The wreath laying ceremony starts at approximately 10:30 a.m. The annual luncheon immediately follows at the Civic Center at 11:30 a.m.



Murray, KY - Murray State University will be hosting a community breakfast at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, January 16 in the Curris Center Banquet Room. Marcus Turnley, physician assistant at Mercy Health and Paducah and minister of Washington Street Baptist Church in Paducah, is the keynote speaker.



Marion, IL - The city is hosting its 30th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at 11:00 a.m. at the pavilion on Sioux Drive. The theme for this year's event is "Take a Stand" and the keynote speaker is Carrie L. Acklin.