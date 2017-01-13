Incoming ice storm impacting St. Louis flights

An approaching ice storm is already causing trouble for St. Louis air passengers.



Lambert Airport reported that dozens of incoming and outbound flights were canceled Friday as freezing rain made its way to the St. Louis area.



Freezing rain was already falling Friday morning in much of the southern parts of the state, with portions of Interstate 44 becoming slick.



Forecasters are predicting a half-inch of ice or more over parts over Missouri through the weekend. Would-be travelers are being warned to stay home if possible.



Hundreds of schools are closed across the state, including several college campuses. Gov. Eric Greitens has declared a state of emergency.