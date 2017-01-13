Saunders accepts plea deal in Ballard County child abuse case

A man is in the McCracken County Regional Jail Tuesday night facing an attempted murder charge after he was arrested in Livingston County.More
A woman faces multiple drug trafficking charges in Graves County after the sheriff's department says investigators found methamphetamine, crack cocaine and other drugs inside her home.More
Pravin’s family sat a few rows back in the courthouse. His mother, Lovely Varughese, said she feels she’s finally seeing some justice for Pravin.More
A grand jury on Tuesday indicted four National Guard servicemen accused of the sexual assault of a woman in Calloway County.More
The man accused in the 2014 death of Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese pleaded not guilty to murder charges Tuesday.More
