Saunders accepts plea deal in Ballard County child abuse case

A man accused of abusing a child in Ballard County has accepted a plea deal in a hearing Friday.

Last week, we told you Commonwealth Attorney Mike Stacy's team and Ronald Saunders’ defense lawyer, Angela Troutman, were discussing the possibility of a plea agreement in that case.

Our crew at the courthouse Friday says Ronald Saunders has pleaded guilty to two charges, accepting a plea deal in the case. Saunders originally faced three child abuse charges in Ballard County.

In the agreement, Saunders pleaded guilty to one count of first degree criminal abuse of a child under 12. Another child abuse count he pleaded guilty to was downgraded to second degree.

A third count of criminal abuse of a child under 12 was dropped in the plea deal.

The original charges carried a maximum sentence of 20 years and a $10,000 fine. Our crew tells us he now faces up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Saunders must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he would be eligible for parole.

Saunders is the same man who was convicted in the 2012 death of 2-year-old Conner Bachuss. He served a little more than three years in prison for that conviction.