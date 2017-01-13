Registration open for 2017 Polar Plunge

For the eighth year in west Kentucky, you have an opportunity to "take the plunge" to benefit the Special Olympics at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park.

Registration is open for this year's Polar Plunge. So-called Polar Bears who raise a minimum of $75 — or $50 for Junior Polar Bears, who are between ages 6 and 18 — will plunge in the lake on Feb. 18.

Special Olympics Kentucky says more than 500 people are expected to participate. Every Polar Bear will get a Polar Plunge T-shirt and a Polar Bear Club certificate, and those who raise more money can earn additional rewards.

New this year, the event will include the Polar Triple Crown Challenge, which starts with a 5K run, followed by the Polar Plunge, jumping in from a dock, and a run-in from the old beach area at the lake. Special Olympics Kentucky says participants can choose to do just one of those three events, two or all three if they want.

You can also register as "Too Chicken to Plunge" to raise money if you don't want to take a dip in the lake. Those participants get a "too Chicken to Plunge" T-shirt, and are eligible for all other fundraising prizes.

