Thousands of people in Jackson County, Illinois, lost power Friday afternoon. Ameren Illinois representatives say the outage is not weather related.

Ameren reports more than 5,500 people were without power around 12:40 p.m. The utility says a breaker in a substation transmission failed, and crews are on the scene.

Ameren says it has already restored power to about 1,500 customers so far, and hopes to have the remaining 4,000 back online within the next few hours.