Police looking for vandals who destroyed 200-year-old headstones

Paducah Police are continuing to ask for the community's help to find the people who vandalized headstones at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Paducah.

Park maintenance reported the vandalism back in November in the so-called old section of the cemetery. A few rows of headstones are broken —lying on the ground and split into pieces. The headstones are made of granite, marble, or limestone. Some headstones have been in their plots for longer than 200 years.

"Some very important parts of Paducah history are here," said Paducah Park Services Director Mark Thompson.

Thompson said the headstones are hard to fix and even harder to replace. The Parks Department is going to do what they can to repair the headstone, but Thompson said it's not the same.

"Some things can't be replaced. You are desecrating someone's family when you tear up grave-markers like this," Thompson said.

Paducah Police Department spokeswoman Robin Newberry said police have gone through all their leads. Now they need your help.

If you have any information, call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be awarded up to $1,000.