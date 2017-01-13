County taxes to care for roosters seized from cockfighting ring

It’s not cheap to take care of these 36 roosters. They were seized after state police busted a cock fighting ring in Calloway County last February. Of the 22 people charged and cited, six face felony gambling, organized crime, and animal cruelty charges.

The county and the humane society say caring for the birds is costing taxpayer dollars.

The crowns are getting too expensive for one county, and because the gamecocks are too aggressive to flock together, they have to be housed separately.

Over the past 11 months, Calloway County Humane Society Director Kathy Hodge says, money has been flying the coop. “Anytime you take on the responsibility of animals that weren't on your list to do, it is more work, more money, and effort to do it," she says.

Medicine, feed, supplies, and manpower have cost the humane society more than $5,000 and cost the county more than $1,200 in taxpayer money. But they're not crying fowl yet.

“We’re all pitching in to take care of what we need to take care of," Hodge says.

The biggest cost associated with the birds is their bedding and feeding them. It costs around $36 a week to feed all 36 birds.

Calloway County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger says the beaks aren't breaking the bank yet, but it's enough of a nest egg that the county will work to get reimbursed once the cases are settled.

“This is a first for me, having to have animals cared for," Ernstberger says. "Especially in the long term, because of a case.”



The money to care for the birds comes out of the county's general fund. The humane society says they will try to find those roosters a home. The six men facing felony charges will be in court next week.