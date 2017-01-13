Local 6 looks into Kentucky legislators' pension benefits data

We are seeing what Kentucky lawmakers get in their monthly pensions for the first time Friday after Gov. Matt Bevin signed Senate Bill 3 into law on Monday.

The law allows information to be requested under the Open Records Act. Local 6 requested pension benefits data for current and former members of the Kentucky General Assembly.

The average current pension payment is $1,730 a month, while the average future payment for lawmakers still working is estimated to be $1,261 a month.

Lawmakers can not tap their pensions until they turn 65, and you can not receive a pension unless you serve five years in the general assembly.

Documents show most of our local lawmakers at a future monthly retirement allowance at zero. That's because they have not yet served for five years.

Rep. Will Coursey has represented the 6th District since 2008. He's set to receive $21 a month.

Rep. Steven Rudy will get 1,075 a month. He's served District 1 since 2005.

Sen. Dorsey Ridley from District 4 is eligible for more than $1,800 a month. He served in the House from 1987 to 1994, then started as a senator in 2004.

We're committed to tracking how the government uses your tax dollars. In fiscal year 2016, you kicked in more than $3.3 million into the legislators' pension plan.

They contributed more than $310,000 from their salaries.

It was 79 percent funded last year.

You can see the full list of pension benefits for current and retired Kentucky lawmakers in a document we've included below this story.