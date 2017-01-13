Local 6 looks into Kentucky legislators' pension benefits data

A Kentucky ethics commission says the Democratic attorney general should not investigate the state's Republican governor if the AG intends to challenge him for re-election.More
Kentucky's Republican governor has signed an order to close a $152.2 million hole in the state's budget.More
Gov. Matt Bevin has named one of his supporters to an ethics board expected to hear complaints alleging he bought a home at a below-market rate from another political appointee.More
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed former Kentucky State University President Raymond Burse to the University of Louisville board of trustees.More
We are about a month away from the annual Fancy Farm Picnic and we're learning more the details about the political event.More
A controversial resolution that would establish Jackson County, Illinois, as a safe and welcoming county to all regardless of immigration status was voted down by the Jackson County Board.More
House Republicans are moving next week to fund President Donald Trump's $1.6 billion request to begin construction of his oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.More
The president tweeted Tuesday that "Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard," but says, "We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans."More
House Republicans on Tuesday unveiled a 10-year budget blueprint that would dramatically increase military spending while putting the GOP on record favoring Medicare cuts opposed by President Donald Trump.More
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his "Obamacare" replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill.More
