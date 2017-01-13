Rauner names prominent Democrat, Republican to state posts

Funding for K-12 education was left out of the Illinois budget because of a renewed push to change the school funding formula. Some schools may not stay open long without the passage of the bill to change that formula.More
Funding for K-12 education was left out of the Illinois budget because of a renewed push to change the school funding formula. Some schools may not stay open long without the passage of the bill to change that formula.More
After years of cuts and reductions during Illinois’ years’ long budget impasse, Southern Illinois University President Randy Dunn said the university system is still strong.More
After years of cuts and reductions during Illinois’ years’ long budget impasse, Southern Illinois University President Randy Dunn said the university system is still strong.More
A credit ratings agency has removed Illinois from a credit watch since legislators approved a budget and ended a more than two-year impasse.More
A credit ratings agency has removed Illinois from a credit watch since legislators approved a budget and ended a more than two-year impasse.More
The individual income tax rate is now 4.95 percent, up from 3.75 percent.More
The individual income tax rate is now 4.95 percent, up from 3.75 percent.More
The Williamson County Early Childhood Cooperative was hoping to hear some good news Tuesday from the Illinois comptroller about its pre-K program.More
The Williamson County Early Childhood Cooperative was hoping to hear some good news Tuesday from the Illinois comptroller about its pre-K program.More
A controversial resolution that would establish Jackson County, Illinois, as a safe and welcoming county to all regardless of immigration status was voted down by the Jackson County Board.More
A controversial resolution that would establish Jackson County, Illinois, as a safe and welcoming county to all regardless of immigration status was voted down by the Jackson County Board.More
House Republicans are moving next week to fund President Donald Trump's $1.6 billion request to begin construction of his oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.More
House Republicans are moving next week to fund President Donald Trump's $1.6 billion request to begin construction of his oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.More
The president tweeted Tuesday that "Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard," but says, "We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans."More
The president tweeted Tuesday that "Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard," but says, "We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans."More
House Republicans on Tuesday unveiled a 10-year budget blueprint that would dramatically increase military spending while putting the GOP on record favoring Medicare cuts opposed by President Donald Trump.More
House Republicans on Tuesday unveiled a 10-year budget blueprint that would dramatically increase military spending while putting the GOP on record favoring Medicare cuts opposed by President Donald Trump.More
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his "Obamacare" replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill.More
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his "Obamacare" replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill.More