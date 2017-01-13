Man charged in wife's death granted extension for preliminary hearing

Police say Debbie Stephens was shot and killed in Metropolis less than a month ago. Friday, her family sat in a courtroom with the man charged with her murder: her husband.

Allan Stephens will have more time to hire an attorney before his preliminary hearing. It was scheduled Friday.

Allan and Debbie Stephens were married for 39 years.

I saw a lot of emotion from Debbie’s family inside the courtroom Friday. Her sister, Jeannie, with tears in her eyes, asked “Why, Allan?” as he walked out of the courtroom. They hoped for the legal battle to end quickly, but they are now gearing up for a much longer journey.

Debbie’s family expressed anger Friday after leaving the courtroom. They say they’re upset that there was no hearing and that Allan is opting for legal counsel so late in the court proceedings. The judge had indicated Tuesday that Allan was still planning to representing himself.

Allan Stephens says he was approached by a colleague of Jeff Alford at 11:30 a.m. The Massac County state’s attorney also confirmed that Alford would be pursuing the case.

By state law, Stephens has 30 days after he was first arrested for a preliminary hearing. He was granted an extension for Jan. 27.