Area choir to perform at Inauguration Heritage Festival in D.C.

Some students from Marion Jr. High School in Illinois are packing their bags, preparing to head out to Washington D.C. next week for the presidential inauguration.

Around 40 choir members from the school will compete in the 2017 Inauguration Heritage Festival.

One note and song at a time, the singers are getting their voices and bags ready for the choir competition next week. Eighth graders Bella Morris and Madison Tulo-Lang said they’re more eager to see a president be sworn into office than to compete.

"This is, it's just so amazing!" said Tulo-Lang.

"We haven't really gone to places like this before. We went to amusement parks the last two years, and this is a lot different than an amusement park," said Morris.

Kids will leave from Marion Junior High Thursday after class. They'll drive all night until they get to Washington D.C., just in time to see President-elect Donald Trump be inaugurated the next morning.

Vocal teacher Elizabeth Shore said she’s taken this trip with kids before. She took a choir to perform in the inauguration festival four years ago. She said it’s an unforgettable experience for herself and the kids, though it can be a little nerve wracking.

"Anxious, anxiety filled when you're there with 800,000 other people, but then the memory is just tremendous. So, I can't wait to give kids that opportunity as well," said Shore. She said the memory is well worth it, knowing you got to see in person what others only get to experience on television.

"The inauguration, that's the biggest thing, and the inaugural ball, which is afterward, and I think that's pretty cool," Morris said. She said she’ll still give the choir competition her all, though the ball and inauguration will have her full attention.

"I'm excited for the inaugural ball. I'm just so excited," Tulo-Lang said. She said she’s sad to see President Barack Obama leave office, but the chance to see a president be sworn into office is something she and her classmates will never forget.

Along with performing in the 2017 Inauguration Heritage Festival, the group will visit Fort McHenry in Baltimore and tour monuments and museums in D.C. The students are expected to return to Marion on Monday.