Kentucky pulls out of bid to host World Equestrian Games

Kentucky is pulling out of the competition to host the 2022 World Equestrian Games.



Gov. Matt Bevin's administration said Friday that the Kentucky Horse Park Commission voted to withdraw from consideration.



The Horse Park, a popular attraction in Lexington, hosted the games in 2010.



Lexington had been competing with Samorin, Slovakia, for the 2022 games.



Tandy Patrick, chair of the Kentucky Horse Park Commission, said the commission decided that hosting the 2022 games wouldn't be "economically feasible." Commission members expressed concerns that the games could conflict with long-term goals for the horse park, including putting limitations on potential revenue opportunities.



The games, held every four years, combine eight world championships in jumping, dressage and para-equestrian dressage, eventing, driving, endurance, vaulting and reining.